EU to propose Covid certificates to allow travel between member states

The European Commission is to propose Covid-19 certificates as a means to allow for travel between EU member states.

The Commission will call for a “digital green certificate” on Wednesday, according to The Irish Times, which would allow both vaccinated and non-vaccinated EU citizens to travel to other member states without being required to quarantine.

A leaked draft seen by the Financial Times suggests certificates will be given to those who have been vaccinated, people who supply a recent negative Covid-19 test, or those who can supply proof they have recovered from the virus.

EU countries had been at odds over the suggestion of ‘Covid passports’, with some countries fearful that an increase in international travel could lead to another surge of the virus, while others contemplated the economic impact of continued travel restrictions.

Officials in Brussels have said the certificate would not be a ‘passport’, but a system to aid co-ordinated travel measures between member states as the vaccine rollout continues across the EU.

The draft text says all EU member states should recognise any vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), however individual states will also have the ability to recognise other jabs, such as the Sputnik V vaccine which is already being used in some countries in Eastern Europe.

Previously, Irish leaders said it is unlikely international travel will resume by the summer, although Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested some level of domestic tourism may be possible if the transmission of the virus here continues to fall.