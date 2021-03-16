Extra €5m confirmed for Carlow town’s urban regeneration fund

A new-look for Potato Market, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

AN ADDITIONAL €5m for Carlow town has been announced today under the Urban Regeneration Development Funding (URDF) specifically for the development of Potato Market.

The funding comes just days after €9.8m was announced for regeneration of Carlow town, bringing a total allocation of almost €15m for Carlow.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor confirmed to The Nationalist this evening that nearly €5m in additional URDF funding has been made available to support Carlow County Council’s proposed structure at Potato Market in Carlow town.

“I am delighted to confirm the extra €5m in funding from the URDF is going to be made available for the regeneration of Carlow town. This comes on top of the €9.8m announced just last week,” she said.

“This is great news for Carlow town. I have been working hard with the department and Carlow County Council to push this through. Carlow is a rural town which should never be forgotten and it was my commitment to get this full allocation of €15m for Carlow,” said the local TD.

“Minister O’Brien has also confirmed to me today that he plans to come down to Carlow for a visit to see the town in April or May.”

The URDF projects will provide Carlow town with plentiful, accessible and exciting public spaces that people can use all year round. It will also improve town centre linkages and increase pedestrian mobility from the town centre to Carlow College and the railway station.

The project also includes the following elements:

Railway link through Carlow College – works include the creation of a pedestrian-friendly space through landscaping, street furniture and improvements to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure

Tullow Street ‒ works to include provision of seating, trees and planting beds along Tullow Street

Barrack Street Pedestrian Link ‒ creating a new pedestrian link to improve the pedestrian connections in the town centre

Barrack Street, including Shamrock Square – this includes the creation of a pedestrian- and cycle-friendly space; landscaping to reduce the visual dominance of vehicular traffic; planting and seating to improve the public realm

Kennedy Avenue ‒ works will include the removal of Kennedy Avenue roundabout; planting of trees along Kennedy Avenue; and a new traffic solution, including a cycle lane.

The €9.79 million in approved funding is in addition to €580,000 in approved funding for the ‘Call 1’ project, ‘Funding for Master plan for Carlow Town Centre’.