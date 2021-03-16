Gardaí discover suspected shebeen in Dublin

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Gardaí discovered a suspected shebeen at a private premises in Co Dublin as part of Operation Navigation.

Following reports of a number of people gathered at the address in Monkstown, gardaí from Dun Laoghaire attended the scene.

A number of people were found at the property and one male, aged in his 20s, was arrested for public order offences.

The man has since been released without charge pending consideration for the Adult Caution scheme and the others found at the property will be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices according to a statement from the Gardaí.

A subsequent search was then carried out under warrant and gardaí seized a number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment, along with a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

