Gardaí investigate 4-year-old’s death in Limerick following ‘significant head injury’

David Raleigh

Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the death of a four-year-old boy who had sustained injuries to his head at a house in Limerick last weekend.

Gardaí have confirmed the boy was pronounced dead in hospital in Dublin earlier today.

“Gardaí at Roxboro Road, Limerick, are investigating all the circumstances surrounding an incident where a male child (4 years) suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on Saturday, 13th March 2021,” a garda spokeswoman said this afternoon.

“The boy passed away at Children’s Hospital Ireland at Temple Street earlier today, Tuesday 16th March 2021.”

Gardaí added: “A postmortem will be carried out at a later date which will determine the course of the investigation.”

The spokeswoman said “investigating Gardaí maintain an open mind in this investigation”.

“An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time,” she added.

The boy had been initially rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, and then transferred to Cork University Hospital. He was later taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital after his condition worsened.

A garda statement released on Monday said the boy “sustained serious life-threatening injuries” at a house in Rathbane.

An informed source said the boy had suffered “a significant head injury”.