Gardaí should be given space to investigate leaked document, says Taoiseach

Cate McCurry, PA

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said gardaá should be given the space to investigate the leaking of a confidential document by Leo Varadkar.

The Fianna Fáil leader also said people should not “play politics” with the investigation.

The Tánaiste has faced calls to resign or be sacked after a garda inquiry into his leaking of a confidential document was upgraded to a criminal probe.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called the leak of a doctors’ pay agreement by the then taoiseach to his friend “an abuse of power”.

Mr Martin said there was a comprehensive debate about the incident in the Dáil.

The Government won a vote of confidence in Mr Varadkar in November last year.

It came after Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no confidence over Mr Varadkar’s disclosure of the confidential document.

Speaking on Tuesday at Government Buildings, Mr Martin said: “In my view, if the gardaá have enquiries they need to be allowed the space to continue with those enquiries.

“I’m not officially aware of the nature of those enquiries in any shape or form. I’ve read newspaper reports but that’s as much from my perceptive.

“The gardaí should be allowed to do their work and that is the important principle.

“I don’t think people should play politics with it.

“There is also the presumption of innocence, which is a very basic principle.

“The basic point here is we have debated this in the Dáil. The Tanaiste apologised at the time for his actions and said clearly it was an error of judgment.”

Earlier, Ms McDonald criticised Mr Martin’s response to her request for a meeting about the Tánaiste’s position in Government.

She described his response as “arrogant and high-handed”.

Mr Martin said he had “no intention” of meeting the Sinn Féin leader about the Tanaiste, and described the letter as “purely political”.

“It’s not good enough for the bar for Leo Varadkar to be ‘I didn’t break the law’ there should be a much higher bar. However it is quite clear that what SF have tried to do yesterday and today is to divert attention away from what their assembly members did in Northern Ireland” pic.twitter.com/iRMl4y6n9n — The Labour Party (@labour) March 16, 2021

The Tanaiste has admitted that in April 2019, while taoiseach, he sent a copy of a doctors’ pay deal between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to his friend, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

Dr Ó Tuathail was head of the rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), at the time

In a statement Mr Martin said the letter was a “tactic used on a far too frequent basis by the SF leader and it lacks sincerity”.

“The Taoiseach has no intention of responding on this occasion,” the statement added.

Mr Martin also said he receives letters from Ms McDonald on a regular basis.

Mr Varadkar defended his position on Tuesday and denied doing any act that was illegal or corrupt.

He told Newstalk that he shared a document in a way that was “inappropriate”.

“I accounted for that in the Dáil. I apologised for it,” Mr Varadkar said.

“There was no personal gain, no personal benefit. I did no harm to anyone and conferred no advantage on anyone.”

Ms McDonald hit out at the Taoiseach’s response to her letter, adding that it was Mr Martin’s job to deal with the leader of the opposition.

“I think his response is arrogant and high-handed,” Ms McDonald said.

“To give the background to this, I have written to the Taoiseach on 12 occasions this year.

“I’ve written to him about vaccine rollout, about carers, people with disabilities, special education, speech and language therapy, Brexit and the Irish protocol. So the Taoiseach would need to clarify which of these issues is a waste of his time, as he sees it.

“I think it is extraordinary to think that this Government seems to believe it is OK to leak confidential, sensitive documents to your friends, but there is a problem answering correspondence from the leader of the opposition.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Julien Behal Photography)

“All the more extraordinary given the fact that the Dáil isn’t fully operating.

“We are operating on a limited schedule, so I thought the head of the Government would have appreciated correspondence from all parties.

“I wouldn’t have anticipated a dismissive and extremely arrogant approach so as we have heard today.”

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said his party did not believe the Tánaiste’s story.

“We voted no confidence in them at that point (November) and we still have no confidence in him,” he said.

“We felt he should have resigned last November, and we feel that he should not be in the position that he is in.

“But in a pandemic and in this particular political situation we find ourselves in, the rules have changed slightly, and I imagine if it wasn’t for the pandemic he would no longer be Tánaiste, and no longer be a minister and no longer leader of Fine Gael.

“It’s not good enough for the bar for Leo Varadkar to be that ‘I didn’t break the law’. There should be a much higher bar for the office holder of Taoiseach or Tánaiste.”