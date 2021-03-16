Gorgeous detached dormer residence on the outskirts of Tullow

By Suzanne Pender

THIS gorgeous, detached dormer residence on the Castledermot Road in Tullow, Co Carlow is situated within walking distance of Tullow town amenities and commands beautiful views over the River Slaney.

Extending to a spacious c223 m², the property is offered to the market in beautiful decorative condition throughout. You get a taste of the delights within as soon as you step into the airy hallway with its unique and attractive open staircase.

Ceramic or wood flooring features through all rooms. Chic finishing touches include a floor-to-ceiling granite fireplace feature in the living room, red-brick archway linking through to the kitchen, stone countertops and double Belfast sink, recessed lighting and more.

Equal care and attention have been poured into the surrounding gardens. Mature hedging and shrubbery guarantee privacy on both sides, while an extensive decking area at the rear offers a fabulous platform from which to relax and enjoy views of the River Slaney.

BER C2. Asking Price, €339,000

Contact DNG McCormack, Tullow Street Carlow on 059 9133800