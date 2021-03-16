Man appears in court over Illegal netting on River Barrow in Carlow

A MAN found netting fish on the River Barrow in Carlow was ordered to pay a fine and costs of €800 following a recent court sitting.

A Wexford man pleaded guilty to offences of illegal netting, possession/control of four salmon and the refusal to give a name and address, which arose following an incident at the River Barrow near Bauck in south Carlow on 22 July last.

The man was fined €300, together with a €500 contribution towards costs, at Kilkenny District Court recently following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

IFI officers outlined the facts to Judge Geraldine Carthy that the defendant had been observed in the act of illegal netting on the River Barrow: attempting to capture salmon. Following the conviction, the court was told the defendant had a previous prosecution that had been dealt with under the ***Probation Act***. Judge Carthy made it clear to the accused that if he appears in court again on similar offences that she will consider a prison sentence.

The IFI was successful in another conviction in relation to illegal fishing on the River Nore in Kilkenny.

Lynda Connor, director of the South Eastern River Basin District at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “I would like to commend the fisheries officers’ efforts and continuous commitment to protecting salmon. On the River Barrow and the River Nore, salmon stocks are well below their conservation limit and require protection. This type of illegal activity can have devastating effects on future stocks of salmon. These two convictions highlight the ongoing issue of illegal netting for salmon and IFI’s zero tolerance of this serious misconduct.”

Members of the public can report instances of illegal fishing, water pollution and invasive species by calling the IFI confidential hotline number on 1890 347424.

For more information on IFI, visit www.fisheriesireland.ie.