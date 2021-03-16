Queen tries hand at Gaeilge in message to Irish people

Queen Elizabeth II has tried her hand at the Irish language or Gaeilge in a St Patrick’s Day message.

In a letter addressed to President Michael D Higgins, the British monarch sent her best wishes to the people of Ireland ahead of the national holiday.

Signing off, she wished the nation a happy St Patrick’s Day, writing: “Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh go léir.”

The Queen also recalled her trip to Ireland ten years ago, when she visited in May 2011 at the invitation of then-president Mary McAleese – an historic occasion as Ireland hosted its first royal visit in 100 years.

The Queen wrote: “This year marks ten years since my visit to Ireland, which I remember fondly, and it marks a significant centenary across these islands.

“We share ties of family, friendship and affection – the foundation of our partnership that remains as important today as ten years ago.”

In response to the message, President Higgins thanked the British head of state on behalf of the people of Ireland.

“Your special memory of your visit to Ireland ten years ago this year, is one that is shared and invoked regularly by all of us in Ireland, being as it was in its generosity of spirit such a moment of healing,” he said.

The President said St Patrick’s Day would be celebrated “in the hearts of generations of Irish people who have made their home in Britain and their British friends and family – as well as by the many British people who have happily made their home here.”

“I know that the movement and circulation of our peoples is a source of continuing joy for us both,” he added.

Also signing off in Irish, the President wished a happy and peaceful St Patrick’s Day to the Queen and her family: “Guím Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona agus síochánta ort agus ar do mhuintir.”

During her 2011 visit, the Queen began her address at a state dinner in Dublin Castle by speaking in Irish: “A Uachtaráin agus a chairde.”

At the dinner in her honour, she spoke of the “painful legacy” of the relationship between Britain and Ireland but also the close ties between the two countries.