Revenue seize illegal drugs worth over €60,000 at Dublin mail centre

Drugs worth approximately €62,000 have been seized at the Dublin Mail Centre having been discovered earlier today.

Over 3kg of herbal cannabis, 3g of butane honey oil, 70 Zopiclone tablets, 60 Diazepam tablets and 60 Benzodiazepine tablets were seized by Revenue officers with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

The drugs were discovered in 20 separate parcels, originating in the US, Canada, Germany and Croatia. The packages had been declared as items such as dog clothing, canvas artwork, glass ashtrays, board games, action figures and puzzles.

The parcels all had delivery addresses in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The seizure was part of ongoing Revenue operations targeting smuggling and the shadow economy, which also resulted in a large discovery of illegal cigarettes on Monday.

Yesterday, Revenue officers searched a Czech registered van which had disembarked at Rosslare having travelled from Dunkirk, France.

Approximately 14,300 cigarettes and 830g of tobacco, with an estimated value of €10,000, was seized from the van.

Revenue confirmed a Czech national, aged in his 40s, has been questioned in relation to the discovery and investigations are ongoing.