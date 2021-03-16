Send us your St Patrick’s Day pics and be in with a chance to win €50

  • Home >
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

With the official St Patrick’s Day celebrations and parades cancelled due to Covid-19, we are inviting you to send us your St Patrick’s Day celebration photographs from home. Send them to us and be in with a chance of winning one of three prizes of €50.

HOW TO ENTER Email your photographs to: [email protected] and be in with the chance of winning a €50 shopping voucher. We will do our best to include as many as we can.
Terms and conditions apply. Photos submitted may be used in-paper and online. Closing date Friday, March 19. Editor’s decision is final.

