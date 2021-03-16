Varadkar says gardaí have not told him he is under investigation

Vivienne Clarke

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he has not been formally told by the gardaí that he is under investigation for giving a copy of an agreement between the State and the Irish Medical Organisation to Maitiú Ó Túathail, the then president of a rival GP organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners.

Mr Varadkar told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show that any information he had about a criminal investigation had come through the media.

He said he had offered to make a statement to the gardaí whenever necessary.

“I didn’t do anything legal. I did no harm to anyone.”

The document was not confidential, it was not a Cabinet document, it was a memo, the details of which were already in the public domain having been reported in the media, he said.

Statements

However, Mr Varadkar said he knew that statements had been taken by gardaí from two people including the then Minister for Health.

When asked about calls by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald for his resignation, Mr Varadkar said that her letter to the Taoiseach on the subject said a lot about her priorities. Her letter had not been about Covid or vaccines or financial supports. “It’s just a political tactic.”

In 2014 when Gerry Adams had been questioned about the death of Jean McConville there had not been calls for him to step aside, pointed out Mr Varadkar. The DPP also had files on 20 Sinn Féin representatives who had attended the Bobby Storey funeral, but they had not resigned.

“I will focus on the job I’m doing. I’m not distracted, I’m not shirking my duties.”

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green party leader Eamon Ryan were also “focused on the job”.

Mr Varadkard added: “The Only ones distracted are the Opposition.”