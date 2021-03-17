17 deaths, 557 new cases of Covid-19 reported

A further 10 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening among 557 cases nationally.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
9 deaths occurred in March, 4 in February, and 4 occurred in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 – 94 years.
There has been a total of 4,566 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 262 are men / 291 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 229 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties. ***
As of 8am today, 350 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 452,554 people have received their first dose
- 164,496 people have received their second dose