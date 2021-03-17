An Gairdín Beo will hold online cookery classes in April

By Suzanne Pender

THE industrious people at the beautiful An Gairdín Beo will run cookery classes via Zoom this April.

The online classes will be directed by Majella Johnson, who will base her recipes on the herbs, fruits and vegetables grown in An Gairdín Beo.

The dates for the workshops are each Monday from 12 April to 3 May from 10am to 11.30am.

The workshops are free, but you must book your place in advance. Please send your name, postal address and email address to [email protected] before Friday 2 April. The classes are sponsored by Carlow ETB.