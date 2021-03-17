16 arrested as anti-lockdown protesters gather at RTÉ and Herbert Park in Dublin

16 people have been arrested in connection with anti-lockdown protests in Dublin today.

Gardaí say they intervened where there was “continued non-conpliance with the Public Health regulations” and failure to comply with officers’ instructions.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “This has not been a normal St Patricks Day. I acknowledge the huge level of compliance and social responsibility demonstrated today. I appeal to the public to continue this effort into this evening, please do not engage in house gatherings or parties or congregate in public spaces and amenities.’

“This evening, An Garda Síochána will continue high visibility patrolling at public amenities, conducting checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home, road safety activity and large gatherings that may occur across the country.

“It is important that people enjoy the good weather and avail of fresh air. Please do so in accordance with Public Health Regulations. If a public amenity appears to be crowded please change your plans and revisit at a later time.”

Disparate groups of anti-lockdown protesters have gathered at different sites in Dublin as Ireland celebrates St Patrick’s Day.

The Irish Times reports that hundreds have gathered in Herbert Park in south Dublin, with the anti-lockdown event billed as Le Cheile Day – “a mental health day”.

Singers and musicians have entertained the crowd, with members of An Garda Síochána keeping a discreet presence.

Separately, a small group of anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered at the RTÉ campus in Donnybrook in the afternoon.

At least three other protests and gatherings were due to take place in and around Dublin city centre on Wednesday.

The streets around Leinster House — including Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and Merrion Street — were closed off in anticipation of protests.

Gardaí were out in numbers from early morning in Dublin, with checkpoints on the main roads into the city centre as well as near RTÉ to establish if people were breaching Covid-19 regulations and travelling more than 5km from home.

More than 2,500 officers are to be deployed across checkpoints and arterial routes across the country in a largescale St Patrick’s Day operation.

Much of the focus will be on Dublin, amid fears that anti-lockdown activists will seek to use the public holiday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions.

However, gardaí in other cities are also preparing for public gatherings and potential unrest, including large crowds gathering to drink in some locations.

Gardaí have expressed concern over the potential joining together of “hoodlums, teen gangs or right-wing groups” in a number of disparate protests planned to take place in Dublin.