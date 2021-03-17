Backline releases its album today

By Suzanne Pender

THE ALBUM Shamrocks and Shenanigans will be released today, St Patrick’s Day, by the phenomenon that is The Backline.

The Backline, is a Facebook forum where musicians and artists are encouraged to perform, share creative ideas and collaborate on projects. Now they’ve taken a step further by releasing the album Shamrocks & Shenanigans available to download now from iTunes, Spotify and all music platforms.

The album consists of 16 original Irish songs that speak of each artist’s experience of the Covid-19 pandemic … the highs and lows, hopes and fears, triumphs and disasters.

All are encouraged to join The Backline this evening Wednesday, 17 March, St Patrick’s Day at 8pm for their album launch show when all 16 songs will be played in full thanks to the genius Greg Mynhardt of Hedgehog Productions Carlow. It promises to be a fantastic night of music and entertainment.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans track list

Stone in Your Shoe, by Paul McManus

You’ll Never Wander More, Carmel Day

Tourist Town, David O’Reilly

The Letter, Shane Sullivan

Lost at Sea, Aine Parkes

Celtic Blood, Aaron Smith

Song of the Curlew, Nuala Kelly

The Ballad of Dan Quigley, Tomas Jackman

Emerald, Veronica Vincenzi

Demons Aglow, Justin & Cian Kelly

An Irish Girl/Long John’s Reel, Ray Weaver

The Call of Ireland, Woody Kane

Put the Kettle on (Mammy), James Brady

Ar Shiuil Leis na Sioga, Sylvia Knox

A Good Seat in Heaven, Paschel Walsh

Cinn Mhara, Dave Woods