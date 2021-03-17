Backline releases its album today

By Suzanne Pender
THE ALBUM Shamrocks and Shenanigans will be released today, St Patrick’s Day, by the phenomenon that is The Backline.
The Backline, is a Facebook forum where musicians and artists are encouraged to perform, share creative ideas and collaborate on projects. Now they’ve taken a step further by releasing the album Shamrocks & Shenanigans available to download now from iTunes, Spotify and all music platforms.
The album consists of 16 original Irish songs that speak of each artist’s experience of the Covid-19 pandemic … the highs and lows, hopes and fears, triumphs and disasters.
All are encouraged to join The Backline this evening Wednesday, 17 March, St Patrick’s Day at 8pm for their album launch show when all 16 songs will be played in full thanks to the genius Greg Mynhardt of Hedgehog Productions Carlow. It promises to be a fantastic night of music and entertainment.
Shamrocks and Shenanigans track list
Stone in Your Shoe, by Paul McManus
You’ll Never Wander More, Carmel Day
Tourist Town, David O’Reilly
The Letter, Shane Sullivan
Lost at Sea, Aine Parkes
Celtic Blood, Aaron Smith
Song of the Curlew, Nuala Kelly
The Ballad of Dan Quigley, Tomas Jackman
Emerald, Veronica Vincenzi
Demons Aglow, Justin & Cian Kelly
An Irish Girl/Long John’s Reel, Ray Weaver
The Call of Ireland, Woody Kane
Put the Kettle on (Mammy), James Brady
Ar Shiuil Leis na Sioga, Sylvia Knox
A Good Seat in Heaven, Paschel Walsh
Cinn Mhara, Dave Woods