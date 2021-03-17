Beautiful property goes under the hammer later this month

By Suzanne Pender

THIS beautiful property is sure to attract lots of interest when it goes under the hammer virtually later this month. As the name suggests, Sunnyhill, Dairy Lane, Castledermot, Co Kildare sits on a hill, a few kilometres southeast of Castledermot on a quiet, cut-de-sac road.

There are many admirable features to this property. Perhaps the most striking is the glorious 360-degree panorama of the fertile Kildare plains, set off nicely by the Killeshin Hills to the west and glimpses of the Blackstairs Mountains and Wicklow Mountains to the south and east.

In impeccable order, both internally and externally, another impressive feature is the extra-large garden of 0.63 HA (1.6 acres).

Internal features include a lovely kitchen/dining area with fireplace/large sun room taking full advantage of the late afternoon/evening sun.

This property will go for sale by online auction on Thursday 25 March at 3pm.

To view/register, visit https://reasothern.bidnow.ie/lot/details/40256

For further details, contact REA Sothern, Dublin Street, Carlow on 059 9131218