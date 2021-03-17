Covid-19: 17 further deaths, 557 additional cases

James Cox

17 further Covid-19 related deaths and 557 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Nine deaths occurred in March, four in February, and four occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51–94 years.

There has now been a total of 4,566 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, March 16th, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 557 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 228,215 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

262 are men/291 are women.

74 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 29 years old.

229 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 24 in Tipperary and the remaining 181 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of March 14th, 617,050 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.