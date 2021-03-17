€15m project on N80 in Carlow will eliminate dangerous bends

A DANGEROUS section of the Wexford Road (N80) in is in line for substantial works to reduce the risk to motorists and families who live along it.

Design consultants Roadplan Ltd made a presentation to county councillors last week to improve the alignment on the N80 south of Carlow town at the bends at Leagh.

The focus of the proposed work would be a 3km stretch from Castletown Cross to Graignaspidogue Cross and public consultation is set to start this week.

“Leagh bends have a poor collision history. It has been identified as an area of high number of accidents,” explained Dermot Donovan of Roadplan. “It’s to bring the road to a state where it can accommodate traffic at 100kph.”

Some locals also have poor sightlines when they are turning onto the road from their homes.

Three options are currently being assessed as part of the project. Two of them would see the realignment of the N80 to the west or east of its current route. The third option would be to carry out works online to the existing N80.

With the western and eastern options, local roads leading to the two crosses would be realigned to become staggered junctions. The severed stretch of the N80 would be considered a local road under these proposals, with residents travelling south to Graiguespideog Cross to get onto the N80. The northern end of the N80 would be severed.

Using the existing online route, bends and junctions would be brought up to standard.

The options have undergone preliminary assessment for environmental and financial implications.

Interestingly, Roadplan Ltd said there was very little difference between the three options.

All three were estimated to cost between €15 million and €16 million. However, preliminary studies that the emerging preferred choice was the online option. The estimated cost of that route was €15.3 million.

The project involves a number of bodies, including Carlow County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Kildare National Roads Office, Tramore House Regional Design Office, and consultants Roadplan Ltd.

Introducing the project, the council’s senior executive engineer Ray Wickham said it was the first significant realignment of a national secondary route in Carlow since the early noughties.

Initially the project was to focus on 1km, but was expanded due to a lack of hard shoulders and other issues.

“There was no sense in just looking at a section in the middle, but doing the scheme end to end,” said Mr Donovan.

The consultation period will take place between 15 March and 2 April. It will be virtual due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Brochures will be dropped out to those in the study area, while information will be posted on the council’s website (www.carlow.ie). An advertisement about the project will appear in this week’s Nationalist, with announcements on local radio. A special phone line will also be set up for queries.

While a lot of work has been done to date, the process is still at an early stage.

Mr Donovan said once feedback is gathered, it would go into the “melting pot” and a single preferred route would then go back for public consultation.

The chosen route would then go towards the next step, which would involve funding approval, engagement with land and property owners and land acquisition.

Mr Donovan said the project could potentially be brought to tender by the end of 2022.

While public consultation for the project was virtual, cllr John Cassin said it would be more beneficial to call to people directly in the area.

Mr Donovan replied that virtual consultation was being carried out on all major road projects, including the controversial Cork to Limerick motorway.

Cllr Arthur McDonald also mentioned speculation of a dual carriageway or motorway running between Portlaoise and Rosslare in light of Brexit and hoped that anything done locally would not jeopardise it.

Cllr Charlie Murphy added: “It’s all (traffic) going to Rosslare and that is going to expand over the next few years.”

Mr Donovan said the N80 would be an important link in any future project.

Cllr John Pender raised issues about the stretch of road between Tinryland the Castletown Cross. He said local residents were “taking their lives into their hands” going onto the N80.

Mr Donovan said he would raise the matter with the steering group’s scheme.