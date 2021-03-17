€2.8 million worth of cocaine seized in Donegal

James Cox

Gardaí have seized 41kg of cocaine, worth an estimated €2.8 million, after searching a vehicle in Co Donegal.

The Milford District Drugs Unit, Donegal Division, in an intelligence led operation seized and examined a vehicle which resulted in the seizure of 41kg of a substance believed to cocaine with an estimated value of €2.8 million.

Investigating gardaí at Milford are liaising with the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Police Service of Northern Ireland in respect of this investigation.

Superintendent David Kelly, Milford leading the investigation said today: “This significant seizure has reduced the supply of illegal drugs in our community thereby increasing community safety.”