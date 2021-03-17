European court rules Irish language should be included on animal medicine

  • Home >
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

An Irish language activist says Government should abide by the ruling of the European Court of Justice and require Irish-language instructions for animal medicine.

The court’s ruled today the Department of Agriculture should have required bilingual packaging when it transposed a 2001 EU directive into law.

The regulation’s since been changed to allow either English or Irish be used — but that won’t come into force until the end of the year.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, who took the case, says the decision should now be enforced.

He said: “If companies produce bilingual packaging, I don’t see them changing it again.”

