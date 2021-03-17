European court rules Irish language should be included on animal medicine

Digital Desk Staff

An Irish language activist says Government should abide by the ruling of the European Court of Justice and require Irish-language instructions for animal medicine.

The court’s ruled today the Department of Agriculture should have required bilingual packaging when it transposed a 2001 EU directive into law.

The regulation’s since been changed to allow either English or Irish be used — but that won’t come into force until the end of the year.

Peadar Mac Fhlannchadha, who took the case, says the decision should now be enforced.

He said: “If companies produce bilingual packaging, I don’t see them changing it again.”