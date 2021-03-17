Get your World Book Day tokens with a McDonald’s Happy Meal

By Suzanne Pender

McDONALD’S Ireland is offering World Book Day tokens with its new Happy Meal box as part of its continued commitment to promoting children’s literacy.

The €1.50 book token will be available in the new Happy Meal box from today, 17 March, until 13 April and will be eligible to spend in selected bookstores nationwide.

As a strong advocate of literacy promotion, McDonald’s aims to help children around the country discover the pleasure of reading and provide them with the opportunity to develop a love of books.

In 2020, nearly 280,000 books were given away to children all across Ireland as part of their Happy Meal campaigns. Last year, McDonald’s also made the move to provide the option of children’s books with all its Happy Meals, allowing children the option to choose a book instead of a toy.

McDonald’s Ireland has also continued its support of St Vincent de Paul, donating 500 children’s books to the society as part of their World Book Day celebrations. This follows the donation of 2,000 books to the charity’s WordPower programme last year.

World Book Day’s €1.50 books can be found in major supermarkets as well as bookshop chains and hundreds of independent booksellers. A full list is available here: https://booksellers.org.uk/wbd