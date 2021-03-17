Irish dancers’ Cliffs of Moher performance lights up Times Square

James Cox

A group of seven Irish dancers lit up the screens at New York’s Times Sqaure today.

Cairde, an all-male Irish troupe, also appeared on ABC television’s Good Morning America to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

They performed with a scenic background at the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

Ronan O’Connell is a member of Cairde, he says the group’s fame came from a slow rise on TikTok.

O’Connell said: “It was July 1st, we met around here at the Cliffs of Mohder, the first chance we got after lockdown eased and we had nothing better to do as the world dancing championships were cancelled. We thought we’d put our dancing shoes to use and be creative, our goal was 1,000 followers by the end of the month and we were nowhere near it, we had like 300.”

There are seven members in Cairde and they now have almost two million followers.

Their performance to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish was shown across the United States.