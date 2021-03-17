Pesticides detected in local drinking water

By Suzanne Pender

PESTICIDES were detected in the public drinking water supply in Carlow town and Hacketstown over the course of 2019 and 2020, Irish Water revealed today.

Members of the public throughout Co Carlow are urged to consider alternatives to pesticides to protect the county’s rivers, following an exceedance for the pesticides glyphosate, metaldehyde and 2,4-D in the public drinking water supply in the Carlow town and Hacketstown water supply areas over the course of both years.

The Carlow town water supply abstracts raw water from the rivers Slaney and Burrin, while the Hackettstown water supply abstracts raw water from the Mill Run River, all of which are vulnerable to run-off from land.

“In Co Carlow, one exceedance each of the drinking water regulations was recorded for metaldehyde and glyphosate in the Carlow town public water supply following routine sampling in 2019 ad 2020 respectively,” said Pat Duggan, Irish Water’s regional drinking water compliance specialist.

“One exceedance for 2,4-D was recorded for the Hacketstown water supply in 2020. While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels seen do not represent a threat to public health, it is, however, undesirable and therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice when using herbicides or pesticides and seek out alternatives,” he added.

Irish Water is asking users of any herbicide or pesticide products in the rivers Slaney, Burrin and Mill Run catchment to consider the vulnerability of the water supplies to pesticide contamination and the importance of this supply to the local homes and businesses in the community.

Irish Water, working in partnership with a range of organisations involved in the National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG), is asking the farming community, greenkeepers, groundskeepers and domestic users to consider in each case whether they need to use pesticides at all.

They advise that minimising pesticide use not only helps to protect water quality but also has wider environmental benefits, including promoting native flowering plant species to grow and support a range of insects, including bees and other vital pollinators.

Irish Water point out that one-third of Ireland’s bee species are threatened with extinction and by helping the bee population survive and thrive we are also helping to protect our precious water sources.

Where pesticide use is considered necessary, the NPDWAG is working with the community to ensure that best practice measures to protect drinking water sources and biodiversity are always followed.

For more information on practical ways to help bees and other pollinators, check out the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan at www.pollinators.ie

Farmers and other landholders dealing with the challenge of tackling rushes should note that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has developed new guidance on the sustainable management of rushes. More information on this can be obtained from your local farm advisor or on www.pcs.agriculture.gov.ie/sud/waterprotection

.