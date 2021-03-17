St Patrick … Ireland’s icon of hope

By Fr Paddy Byrne

WILL we ever forget St Patrick’s Day in 2020? Lockdown had just begun and we were facing a very uncertain future. Most of us felt frightened and anxious.

Living in a pandemic over the past year has been very difficult. Many have suffered and too many lives have been lost. And although we still live with restrictions, there is hope … light at the end of this long tunnel. We know that with the great gift of science and vaccines, very soon we will be in a much brighter place. Let’s be patient and look forward to a brighter future.

On St Patrick’s Day we celebrate our Irishness and our faith. For so long in our history they have been intertwined, perhaps at times identified. As a result, we may have been tempted to take our faith for granted. Admittedly, we did not have to fight for it or die for it, as our ancestors did. They were challenged by their faith and responded generously to that challenge.

Today, Irish people all over the world, and we here at home, rejoice in the new opportunities which are available in our country – for education, employment and a good quality of life. Indeed, many of our exiles will tell you that they regret the fact that these opportunities were not available to them before they emigrated.

In the past, the challenge to our faith came from outside of ourselves – from Penal Laws and from oppressive regimes. Today, the challenge is not so obvious and it comes from within. Faith is not something that has myths of compartmentalisation; rather, it impinges on all areas of human living. Today, there is probably no area of life in which faith is not being challenged and in which it does not have a significant contribution to make.

As individuals and families, our faith impinges on socialising, education or whatever, or we can refuse to allow it to do so.

At times we misinterpret and misunderstand the nature of faith. Great faith is not a faith that walks in the light and knows no darkness. Real faith perseveres in spite of God’s seeming silence.

When one considers the obstacles with which Patrick contended – taken captive from his own people and his home, slavery on Slieve Mish, eventual escape – yet he was prepared to return as a missionary and preach Christ’s Gospel to those who had held him captive.

The wholeheartedness and single-mindedness of Patrick are clear pointers to his faith. He is a man of flesh and blood, whose whole life was fed on faith in God’s love. Faith must have been a struggle for him, as it is for you and me. In the experience of slavery, it must have been tempting for him to abandon faith and yield to despair. Yet he recognised his real helplessness and turned to God as a helper and a true friend.

Slavery in the 21st century takes on a more sinister and subtle form – work, pleasure, comfort, the celebrity status.

Almost unnoticed, God can be excluded and pushed to the margins of life in a busy competitive world. With so many voices clambering for our attention, we have to make an effort to keep the lines of communication open with God in prayer and in our participation at Mass and the sacraments.

In a confused and complex culture, we need a compass to provide us with a sense of direction that enables us to cope with and respond to the various challenges we encounter every day. I am convinced that faith, properly understood and genuinely lived, can provide us with such a compass. Faith can enable us to see beneath and beyond the situations in which we find ourselves.

Just as in Patrick’s life, faith made it possible for God to enter, so in our lives, faith makes it possible for God to become involved in our busy world and our hectic activity. As we celebrate St Patrick’s Day, I take this opportunity to wish you a very happy celebration and pray that the faith that Patrick brought to our shores will sustain all of us in challenging times.

If St Patrick were looking at the Six One News this evening, he would undoubtedly be surprised to find that his name was associated with the greening of the Great Wall of China and of the Pyramids in Egypt. The marketing people have been very clever in turning our national feast day into an opportunity to promote tourism and to seek opportunities for overseas trade. Fair play to them! If these things help to rebuild our economy and to ensure that all our people can live with dignity and enjoy the fruits of citizenship, then there is nothing wrong with that.

But we who believe in Jesus need to be doing a bit of marketing ourselves. In the scriptures, St Paul reminds us that the time will come when many people will not want to hear the message of the Gospel. The image of the weeds and the wheat growing together, which we heard in the Gospel, is a reminder that faith and unbelief exist side by side in our society. It is not the responsibility of politicians, economists or entrepreneurs to promote faith. It is our task as Christians, together with Christians of other religious traditions throughout Ireland, to ensure that the primary focus of St Patrick’s Day remains the reception of the Gospel and that the values of the Gospel permeate our civil society

St Patrick’s Breastplate is a popular prayer attributed to one of Ireland’s most beloved patron saints. According to tradition, Patrick wrote it in 433AD for divine protection before successfully converting the Irish King Lóegaire and his subjects from paganism to Christianity. (The term breastplate refers to a piece of armour worn in battle.)

Christ with me,

Christ before me,

Christ behind me,

Christ in me,

Christ beneath me,

Christ above me,

Christ on my right,

Christ on my left,

Christ when I lie down,

Christ when I sit down,

Christ when I arise,

Christ in the heart of every man who thinks of me,

Christ in the mouth of everyone who speaks of me,

Christ in every eye that sees me,

Christ in every ear that hears me.