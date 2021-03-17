Taoiseach preparing to meet top US figures Biden, Harris and Pelosi

By David Young, PA

The Taoiseach is preparing to hold talks with Washington’s top political figures as he meets with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later today.

Micheál Martin and President Biden are both marking their first St Patrick’s Day since they assumed office.

The Taoiseach traditionally travels to Washington DC for St Patrick’s week to hold a series of high level meetings with the most powerful political figures in the US.

The pandemic has prevented Micheal Martin making the trip this year, with events taking place virtually instead.

Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are also expected to hold a virtual call with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday – a meeting that may also involve an appearance from President Biden.

Mr Biden often speaks with great pride about his Irish roots, having heritage tracing back to Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

Discussion agenda

Ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach predicted the discussions would feature Brexit and the coronavirus crisis.

Ireland’s problems securing Covid-19 vaccine supplies are also set to feature.

This week, President Biden said the US was in discussion with “several countries” over any surplus vaccines that may become available.

Commenting on the engagement with the president, Mr Martin said on Tuesday: “I think the fundamental aspect of tomorrow’s meeting is to strengthen and deepen even further the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the United States.”

Mr Martin’s programme of events begins in the early afternoon with a meeting with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. He will also meet Vice-President Harris.

The Taoiseach’s virtual itinerary also includes a lunch hosted by Ms Pelosi and a memorial event for the late SDLP leader John Hume.