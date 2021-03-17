Taoiseach wore Adam King ‘Hug for You’ badge during Biden meeting

  • Home >
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

James Cox

Taoiseach Micheál Martin wore a special Adam King ‘Hug for You’ badge on his suit during his St Patrick’s Day meeting with US President Joe Biden today.

Mr Martin met the president virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they discussed a number of issues including the Good Friday Agreement and Covid vaccines.

The Taoiseach tweeted: “So pleased to share an #adamsvirtualhug from an extraordinary boy on a very special day.”

Six-year-old Adam King from Cork, who has brittle bones, shot to fame on RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show in November when he held up a paper heart with “A hug for you” written across it.

The hears were subsequently made into cards, sold at SuperValu stores, and a special postmark from An Post.

Mr Martin wrote a letter to the King after his Late Late Toy Show appearance.

“In my speech to the country on Friday night, I thanked Ireland’s children for their strength and for the way you all have coped with Covid,” he wrote.

“When I was saying it, I could not have believed that, just a few hours later, the country would see such a perfect example of that strength on the Late Late Toy Show.

“Your virtual hug and your obvious kindness made the point better than I ever could.”

 

 

