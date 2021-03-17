Two men arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of heroin in Cork

James Cox

Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of heroin and arrested two men during an incident in Rathduff, Co Cork yesterday evening.

While conducting a checkpoint in Rathduff at approximately 6.45pm yesterday evening, gardaí attached to Mallow Roads Policing Unit observed a car stopping short of the checkpoint and an occupant of the car discarding a bag a short distance away.

With assistance from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, Mallow Detective Branch and the Regional Dog Unit, gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle, its two occupants and the surrounding area.

During the course of the search, suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000 was located and seized. Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Mallow Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

One man, aged in his 30s, has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged and is due to appear before Midleton District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.