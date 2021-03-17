US commitment to Ireland remains steadfast and strong, says Kamala Harris

By Rebecca Black, PA

US commitment to Ireland “remains steadfast and strong”, Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

Ms Harris met Taoiseach Micheál Martin virtually on St Patrick’s Day.

The call came as the Taoiseach’s traditional visit to the White House and shamrock presentation was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delighted to meet @VP @KamalaHarris. Good discussion on the issues facing our interconnected world and the need to work together – Covid 19, economic recovery, climate change and democracy. Ireland and the U.S. – partners as well as friends. 🇮🇪🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vLZWZMgm7w — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 17, 2021

It was both Ms Harris’s and Mr Martin’s first experience of the tradition in their respective leader roles.

Ms Harris spoke of her regret that they were not able to meet in person and expressed hope that next year they will “share a good breakfast together”.

“I will tell you that our commitment to Ireland remains steadfast and strong,” she said.

Mr Martin told Ms Harris that the ties between their two nations were “rich” and “deep”.

He also congratulated her on becoming the first female US vice president, adding: “You may be the first woman in your role, but you will not be the last.

“I hope that I will have the opportunity to welcome you to Ireland too during your time as vice president.

“I look forward to our discussions but, most of all, I am delighted to have this opportunity to get to know you and to wish you a very happy St Patrick’s Day.”

Mass shootings in Atlanta which saw eight people killed were mentioned.

Ms Harris described the incident as “tragic”, adding she and President Biden were grieving for those lost.

Mr Martin expressed his condolences to the president and vice president, the American people and the grieving families of those killed and injured.