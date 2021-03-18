Almost 25,000 litres of counterfeit wine seized in Cork

Almost 25,000 litres of counterfeit wine has been seized by Revenue officials in Cork.

Revenue said the wine, with an estimated retail value of almost €302,000, would have meant a loss of around €161,500 to the Exchequer.

The alcohol was seized on Tuesday as a result of routine profiling at the Tivoli Container Terminal in Cork.

Revenue officers discovered the 24,750 litres of wine following the search of an unaccompanied container that had originated from the Netherlands.

Investigations are ongoing, Revenue said in a statement.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy,” Revenue said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”