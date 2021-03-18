Baby and two adults in hospital after car mounts pavement

Three people including a baby are in hospital after being hit by a car in Co Westmeath.

At around 5.30pm on St Patrick’s Day a car mounted the footpath on the Link Road in Mullingar and injured a number of pedestrians.

The car then left the scene. However, a man has since presented himself to gardaí and is assisting with their investigation.

During the collision, a baby girl and a 35-year-old woman received minor injuries while a 36-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

All three remain in Mullingar Hospital.