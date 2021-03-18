Bagenalstown man chosen to celebrate home on video

A BAGENALSTOWN man is representing the Co Carlow in an initiative that celebrates the connection of Irish people in Britain with their native land.

The Irish in Britain charity and membership network has launched a new digital series for the run-up to St Patrick’s Day called ‘We are the Irish in Britain: county connections’. John Nolan is one 32 participants who deliver short videos about the Irish county they have a connection to.

John, who is originally from Bagenalstown and lives in Crawley, West Sussex, wears the red, yellow and green of the county and pays tribute to the ongoing and enduring contribution of people from Carlow and across Ireland to life in Britain.

He talks about how his “body and soul” wants to return to Carlow once the ‘final furlong’ towards the end of lockdown has been safely reached.

“When all this is over, I can’t wait to get back to Carlow to meet a few old buddies. The body and soul is hungry for it … I need it!”

John works in construction and property management and is chair of the Celtic & Irish Cultural Society. He also organises the Crawley Irish Festival, which he hopes will return on 29 August.

The series is about celebration and connection, as well as reflection. Participants include poets and politicians, campaigners and comedians, nurses and broadcasters, as well as business, GAA and charity leaders. Participants include ***Bridgerton*** actor Jamie Beamish (Waterford), Andrea Catherwood (Antrim), chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan (Meath), Conor McGinn MP (Armagh) and former London football manager Paul Coggins (Roscommon).

The messages include calls for diversity and inclusion, recognising the difficulties of the past year in terms of mental health, getting involved in your local community and looking ahead to next year’s St Patrick’s Day, when restrictions will hopefully be reduced.

Irish in Britain have been sharing the videos on their website www.irishinbritain.org and social media channels @irishinbritain from 3 March.