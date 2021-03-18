  • Home >
CityJet founder believes people will be able to travel abroad this summer

Thursday, March 18, 2021

James Cox

The founder and chair of airline CityJet believes people will be able to travel abroad this summer.

It comes after the EU announced plans to create a vaccine passport, to help restore freedom of movement within the bloc for citizens.

The Irish Government’s advice remains that no non-essential travel can take place.

The digital certificate will show if a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus.

Pat Byrne of Cityjet claims travel is now looking more likely.

Mr Byrne said: “I think there’s huge pressure building out there, pent-up pressure from people who have a demand, want to travel, need to travel.”

He added: “I think that is eventually going to hold sway on political leadership, yes I am hopeful that there will be travel this summer, maybe from mid-summer on, but I think that we are going to see travel this summer.”

