Death notices and funeral announcements

The late Bill Hughes

Billy Hughes

The death has occurred of Billy Hughes, 60 Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. Billy died peacefully in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving wife Maureen and brothers Noel and Gerry. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Joanne and Denise, sons Richard, Paul and Sean, grandchildren Lauren, Luke, Richard, Harry, Ruth, Darragh, Aoibhe, Chloe, Ollie and Stella, brothers John, Nicholas, Pat and Ollie, sisters Ann, Jane and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass for Billy will take place tomorrow (Friday) at 11am in St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Billy’s funeral cortege will leave Somers Funeral Home at 10.30am and will travel via Queen of the Universe N. S (Long Range). People are welcome to line the route to the church.

The late Tom Berry

Tom Berry

2 Carlow Road, Tullow. Beloved husband of Mary and much-loved father of Michael and Bridget, adored old da of Tom, Mary, Bridie, John, Elizabeth and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Chappie and Miley, sisters Kathleen, Maggie, Elizabeth and Biddy, son-in-law Billy, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Mike and sister Mary.

Tom will arrive at the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, this evening Thursday at 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Friday) at 11am (confined to family) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery

The late Kathleen Heffernan

Kathleen Heffernan (née Geraghty)

The Moorings, Maypark Lane, formerly of Beech Park, Viewmount and Ballon, Carlow. Predeceased by her husband Malachy. Sadly missed by her son Seamus, daughter-in-law Catherine, granddaughters Niamh and Lilly, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed from 12noon on Saturday by following the link below

https://www.churchservices.tv/stmarysballygunner

Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Waterford Hospice by following the link below

https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation

Johnny Gorman

London and formerly of Ballinagree, Borris. Pre-deceased by his son Paul, brother Larry and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, son Garry, daughter Jenny, brothers Patsy, Michael and Joe, sisters Mary, Esther, Ann and Phil, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place at a later date in England.