Gardaí shut down suspected shebeen in Offaly

Thursday, March 18, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí found a number of people drinking shebeen in Edenderry, Co Offaly today.

As part of Operation Navigation, gardaí in Offaly searched a private premises in Edenderry earlier today, following alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Gardaí attended and located a number of persons on the premises consuming alcohol. These persons will all be issued with Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) for an alleged breach of Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations — Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

A significant amount of alcohol, including six beer kegs, was seized during the operation.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives.”

