New season of Reeling in the Years to feature fidget spinners and marriage referendum

Fidget spinners, “fake news” and Ireland’s marriage referendum are set to feature in a new season of Reeling in the Years.

The sixth instalment of the RTÉ series, whose episodes recount the biggest “stories and the soundtrack” of Ireland in a given year, will cover the years of 2010 to 2019.

Each half-hour programme will feature a specific year from the last decade, combining contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

The end of a decade is a natural time to look back

Producer John O’Regan said: “The end of a decade is a natural time to look back. We made the Nineties series in 2000, the Noughties series in 2010, and now we’re adding another 10 years to the collection.

“We’re pleased to offer viewers this latest selection of music and moments from RTÉ’s archives.”

Reeling in the Years is consistently one of RTÉ’s best-loved shows, according to the broadcaster, with its repeats regularly performing strongly in the ratings.

The IFTA-nominated show was also voted the “most popular home-produced TV show ever” in an RTÉ Guide poll of Ireland’s Top 100 television shows.

The new season of the series will air from Sunday April 11th at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.