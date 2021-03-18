No Covid-19 deaths reported, 582 new cases

Thursday, March 18, 2021

A further nine cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening among 582 nationally.

The county’s rate of Covid-19 is marginally below the national average.

On a positive note, there have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 290 are men / 291 are women
  • 74% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

 

As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 455,182 people have received their first dose
  • 165,398 people have received their second dose
