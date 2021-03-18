No Covid-19 deaths reported, 582 new cases

A further nine cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening among 582 nationally.
The county’s rate of Covid-19 is marginally below the national average.
On a positive note, there have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
Of the cases notified today:
- 290 are men / 291 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 455,182 people have received their first dose
- 165,398 people have received their second dose