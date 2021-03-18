No Covid-19 deaths reported, 582 new cases

A further nine cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening among 582 nationally.

The county’s rate of Covid-19 is marginally below the national average.

On a positive note, there have been no deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today:

290 are men / 291 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

156 in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 198 cases are spread across 20 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 15, 620,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: