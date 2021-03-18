Thousands tune in to view Bagenalstown’s virtual parade

By Suzanne Pender

A TERRIFIC 16,000 views and counting! That’s the amazing response so far to Bagenalstown’s first-ever virtual St Patrick’s Day parade.

While people may not have been lining the streets of Bagenalstown this year, they were still together in their droves, as people tuned in online to watch the superbly packaged video released by the town’s parade committee.

“All in all, we are very happy; we were weeks putting it together. I think we must have had our first meeting back in January and the parade committee have been in touch sine last year, seeing how things were going,” explained cllr Arthur McDonald, chairman of Bagenalstown’s St Patrick’s Day parade committee.

“The people of Bagenalstown are always so good; there’s a great public spirit here in Bagenalstown … people who are not afraid to give for their community,” he added.

The 25-minute video features a host of familiar faces from popular local musicians to the town’s sporting clubs, recognisable local landmarks and a feast of well-known businesses.

Musicians Derek Ryan, Richie Kavanagh, Pat and Adrian Ryan and renouned accordion player Johnny McGrath were all wonderful additions to the video, while there were also messages of goodwill from Evelyn Curry Dooley, a native of Bagenalstown and member of the Co Carlow Association in New York, and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

A wonderful contribution from Bagenalstown Fire Service was one of the highlights, while Connolly’s Topline, Carlow Brewing Company, PD Machine Tech, Rea’s Department Store and Connolly’s SuperValu all featured.

Another eye-catching highlight was the local crew from the annual Carlow to Cork Tractor Club circling Ballymoon Castle in tractor convoy.

There was also a terrific array of old photographs and videos of Bagenalstown St Patrick’s Day parades from times past and lots of messages from local people, residents and businesses wishing all in the town and beyond a happy St Patrick’s Day.

Key to the production of the video was Richie Kavanagh of Garryhill Films, who did a terrific job putting all the various video clips and photos together, at times using drone footage to really elevate the finished video.

“Richie was very professional and offered us great advice all the way through; he was great,” said cllr McDonald.

To add even more excitement to the video, there was a little mystery prize for whoever could identify the well-wrapped-up ‘St Patrick’ in the video.

The main man was correctly identified by Elaine Byrne as none other than well-known publican Jimmy Doyle from the popular local pub Jimmy D’s.

There was also good news for three-year-old Seán Lyons, who won the prize for the best video contribution.

To view Bagenalstown’s virtual parade, go to https://business.facebook.com/bagenalstownstpatricksdayparade/videos/903451556899315/