Tusla offers jobs to all final-year social work students

Tusla is offering a job to all final-year social work students who want to work in the child and family sector.

The child and family agency said the “first offer of its kind in the sector” is one of a number of steps to improve recruitment and retention at the State body.

Tusla said there are now many agencies and needs for social work in Ireland, amid a limited number of students graduating.

Chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “This is a significant step in our efforts to attract and retain new graduates. Social workers make up a significant portion of our growing workforce.

“Many have been reminded of their value when along with their social care colleagues they continued to work with some of the most vulnerable children and families throughout the public health restrictions.

“Our offer to final-year social work students to secure a career with the agency before qualifying demonstrates the critical importance of the work.”

Benefits

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the offer was an “innovative and focused approach” taken by the agency to ensure adequate numbers of frontline workers, and was an “exciting opportunity” for students.

Tusla said provisions for the sector in Budget 2021 had “informed [its] confidence in making this offer”.

The pre-graduation offer aims to increase the number of social workers in the agency to work across a range of areas, including child protection and children in care.

Tusla said benefits for social work graduates who join the agency will include permanent employment contracts, a salary scale of €42,157 to €61,288, and paid holidays of 29 days.

Employees will also be offered practice development support, dedicated time for continuing professional development, transfer options to other counties throughout the Republic, and career break options to take time to travel.

Anyone currently completing a recognised social work qualification who has an interest in working with Tusla can find out more about this initiative by emailing [email protected].