Witness appeal after armed men enter house and tie up occupants

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after armed men entered a house in Co Clare and tied up its occupants.

The aggravated burglary took place at a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry in Sixmilebridge on Sunday.

Three men, armed with what is believed to be a knife and an iron bar, entered the house at around 4.30pm and tied up three of its occupants.

One occupant of the house was assaulted during the incident, and a number of personal items were also taken from the property.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who was in the area of Drumullen, Kilmurry between 4.00pm and 5.15pm on March 14th to contact them.

Any road users who were in the area at this time and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Any person who may have observed unusual activity in the area can contact gardaí in Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.