Arrests after Department of Foreign Affairs spray-painted

Two people have been arrested after the Department of Foreign Affairs was defaced in a climate change protest this afternoon.

Paint was thrown on the building in Dublin and slogans reading “No more empty promises” were spray-painted on its walls, as part of a campaign on climate action.

Footage of the incident was shared by Extinction Rebellion Ireland on Facebook.

In a statement, gardaí said a man in his 20s and a woman in her late teens were arrested for an act of criminal damage that occurred on St Stephens Green this afternoon.

They are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kevin Street Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.