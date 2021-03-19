Cabinet divided on easing 5km travel restriction

Digital Desk Staff

Ministers are split on easing the 5km travel restriction next month due to concerns over the level of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Public health officials have indicated that advice against non-essential travel abroad and working form home will remain in place until at least the end of June.

Meanwhile, talks on the resumption of use of the AstraZeneca vaccine were ongoing overnight after it was cleared by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Senior have expressed concerns in terms of progress on hospitalisations, vaccination and Covid-19 cases numbers.

The Irish Times reports that no decision has been made on whether the 5km restriction will be lifted on April 5th.

Incidence rate

Some Cabinet members feel the incidence rate is not yet low enough for relaxation of the rule, while others believe the Government will lose support without a change.

There were 582 additional Covid-19 cases reported in Friday with no new deaths.

Chair of Nphet’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan estimated the reproductive 0r R number to now be between 0.8-1.1 showing the transmission of the virus is either stabilised or declining at a very slow rate.

One Government source said an easing of restrictions similar to Northern Ireland is the “best we can hope for”.

Stormont has allowed small outdoor gatherings, some sporting activities and click-and-collect services.

Meanwhile, the opposition is calling on Taoiseach Micheál Martin whether he asked for vaccines on loan from the United States during his St Patrick’s Day meeting with president Joe Biden.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said Mr Martin should clarify “if he even broached the subject of a loan of some vaccines from the US”.

The US is set to send four million vaccines to Canada and Mexico under a loan agreement.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said US allocation of vaccines “is solely a matter for the US government”.