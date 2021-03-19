Co Carlow company leading the way in agricultural machinery

ADVERTISING

Kelly Agricultural Machinery is one of Ireland’s largest stockists of new and used agricultural machinery, farm machinery and plant equipment. With branches in Borris and Abbeyleix, Kelly’s have continued to grow, despite the restrictions imposed by Covid 19 and Brexit.

This family-run business, established in 1957, has been serving the Irish market for 64 years. Established in Borris by Maurice Kelly, the company moved to the Dublin Road in Borris to a large purpose built site. The company has in recent years extended its premises at Dublin Road. The opening of a large second workshop and a 29,000ft² used harvester centre proved to be a significant talking point. This new state of the art workshop further enhances the back up service provided by the team of 18 service engineers with 12 fully equipped service vehicles for field service.

They opened a new branch in Abbeyleix in 2014, and the anchor franchise in both locations is Claas with a vast array of products including combines, foragers, tractors, balers, teleloaders, rakes, wagons and shovels, While their tractor range is continuing gain market share, Claas have a new combine range for 2021. With huge uptake by tillage customers this year their Jaguar range remains the market leader.

Kelly’s also stock a large range of leading brands including Horsch, JCB, Dalbo, Smyth, Prover, and Redrock, among others.

Kelly’s are proud to be the Hidromek machinery dealer for the Republic of Ireland. Hidromek manufactures a full range of plant machinery including tracked excavators, wheeled excavators, backhoe excavators, material handlers, rollers , motor graders and loading shovels. Machines can be seen and driven at our main depot in Borris, Co Carlow, where we have a 3 acre demonstration area.

Service

Kelly’s main focus is sales, parts and service at both locations with trained personnel in all departments. The company have just added two new virtual training rooms for key training throughout the year for all staff. They service, repair and stock spare parts and accessories for everything they sell. They arrange delivery within Ireland on all spare parts. Their customer care mobile workshops cover 26 counties.

Call into their premises on the Dublin Road in Borris, Co Carlow, or visit their Laois branch at Carlow Road, Abbeyleix. Website at www.kob.ie