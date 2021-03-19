Covid-19: 10 deaths and 507 cases reported

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 10 deaths and 507 cases of Covid-19 in the State.

Nine of the deaths occurred in March, while the date of one death remains under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was from 45 to 88 years old.

Of the cases notified on Friday, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age.

There are 216 cases located in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly and 18 in Tipperary. The remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

June restrictions

The figures come after the Taoiseach refused to “speculate” on tight Covid-19 restrictions remaining in place until June.

Ministers are split on easing the 5km travel restriction next month, due to concerns over the level of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also said on Friday that he would have no issue taking the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine if he was offered it.

He added that the Government was “gearing up” to resume administering the jab after its use was temporarily suspended in Ireland “in an abundance of caution” over the raising of concerns around blood clots.

The chief executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), Dr Lorraine Nolan has said it was her view that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “absolutely safe” and should be used in Ireland.