Death notices and funeral announcements

The late Michael Doyle

Michael Doyle

Michael Doyle of Swindon, England and formely of Springhill/Raheendoran Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 19 March, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Ann-Marie and Teresa and grandad to Shannon, Paddy and James.

Brother of John Doyle of Raheendoran, Carlow.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, brother, nieces and nephews and all extended family.

May Michael Rest In Peace

The late Margaret Byrne

Margaret (Marguerite) Byrne (née Doyle)

Margaret (Marguerite) Byrne nee Doyle, Berkshire, England, former Brigidine nun and formerly of Corries, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, peacefully on 12 February 2021 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, England after a short illness bravely borne.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Jim (formerly of Tullow), devoted sister of James Doyle, Corries, Jo Kinsella, Ballinabrannagh, Mary Scott, Rathdowney and Phil Loughnane, Timahoe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, adored aunt to her 11 nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 24 March at 10.30am in Saint Edward’s R.C. Church, Windsor, Berkshire and can be viewed on the following link

https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCzx4gdOdpHqiBtfiv4kpweg

Phyliss (Philomena) Bulmer (née Gahan)

Phyliss (Philomena) Bulmer (nee Gahan), Coolmanagh Lower, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 17 March 2021 suddenly but peacefully at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of the late Ned; Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.