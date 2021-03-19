Drug seizure in Drogheda after vehicle search

Gardaí seized almost €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine in Drogheda following a search of a vehicle in Drogheda town centre on Thursday night.

A vehicle was stopped and searched shortly after 9pm yesterday on the outskirts of the town and suspected cannabis herb worth €108,000 along with suspected cocaine valued at €70,000 was found and seized. The drugs seized have been sent for forensic analysis.

The seizure part of Operation Stratus, an ongoing Garda operation targeting the illegal drug trade in Drogheda.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this time, but investigations are ongoing.