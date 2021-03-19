Funding refused for next phase of viaduct walk in south Carlow

THERE was disappointment in Borris when two projects which would have provided a great boost to the village and attracted more visitors were refused funding.

The continuation of the viaduct walk in Borris and a footpath linking the Barrow Track to Borris did not receive funding under the Áras programme.

Cllr Willie Quinn took the opportunity of junior minister Malcom Noonan’s appearance at the March meeting of Carlow County Council to raise the matter.

“I am very disappointed with the announcement of the Áras funding that south Carlow didn’t get two projects.”

One involved the continuation of the viaduct walk between Gittens Bridge and Hegarty’s Bridge.

“That has been a massive project over the last couple of years, but we did not get funding for Stage 2 of that. It’s a very important stage,” he said. “It’s a pivotal part of tourism in the county.”

A second project would see a continuation of the footpath from Ballytiglea Bridge over the Barrow to Factory Cross in Borris.

“It’s a dangerous road, an important part of the South Leinster Way and it’s dangerous for tourists walking who don’t know the road. We have been looking for funding the last two or three years and I am afraid someone will get killed on it,” said cllr Quinn.

It’s thought the two projects would cost over €800,000 to implement.

Minister Noonan shared cllr Quinn’s disappoint about the viaduct project.

“I was hoping that project would get over the line.”

Minister Noonan said he was willing to work with cllr Quinn to get the project to fruition.