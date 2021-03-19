Fundraising Carlow runners can’t wait to have a pint in their ‘local’

  • Home >
Friday, March 19, 2021

Ashton Coyle (left), Rachel McCarthy and Patrick ONeill pictured on their 5K every day run toTully’s Bar, Tullow Street until it reopens in aid of the St James Hospital Foundation Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

THE pubs may be closed, but that hasn’t stopped a group of friends from running to their ‘local’ every day to raise funds for charity.

‘Run for the Sesh’ is the wonderful fundraiser that includes Ash Coyle, Patrick O’Neill and Rachel McCarthy, who live in College Green in Carlow town.

Since February, they have laced up their runners and made the trek to Tully’s Bar on Tullow Street in aid of St James’s Hospital.

“The plan is to do it until we sit there to get a pint,” said 22-year-old Ash, who is originally from Graiguecullen. “When we started, it was just a week before extending restrictions. In our head, we thought we’d be doing it for 40 days! But now it’s looking quite a bit longer. We are on track, in March alone, to run 135km to 140km.”

Ash added: “My girlfriend is a nurse in St James’s, so it’s dear to my heart, while Rachel had also got a treatment there. We thought it was a good idea and we wanted to get fit, too.”

I.T. Students Ashton Coyle (centre), along with Rachel McCarthy and Patrick O’Neill pictured on the 25th day of their 5K in aid of the St. James Hospital Foundation. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

The fundraiser has been an opportunity to get out when it’s all too easy to fall into the same routine during lockdown.

“The lockdowns have been tough, but the running has really helped recently. I am in college and freelancing. You are working, having fun … doing everything in the one room!”

Tully’s is their beloved spot and all three eagerly await the day they can go back.

“Since I turned 18, it’s been my local. I have gone there too many times to count at this stage!”

At the time of speaking to ***The Nationalist*** last week, the group had been out running for over 20 days.

It’s been a tremendous boost both physically and mentally. Ash had lost 6kg, while you could not put a price on the clear head after a run.

“There are stumbling blocks, though. Day 5, I remember, was awful; day 15 awful, but it comes and goes and then you hit the runner’s high some days. Mentally it’s been fantastic. I’v

By
