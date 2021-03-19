Huge support from locals ensured a memorable St Patrick’s Day in Tullow

Photos from St Patrick’s Day parades in Tullow down through the years, which were featured as part of this year’s virtual festivities

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW’S traditional St Patrick’s Day parade took on a virtual twist this year, with creativity, nostalgia and participation managing to keep everyone together while staying apart.

The Facebook page of organisers Develop Tullow Association (DTA) was a hive of activity throughout St Patrick’s Day, with everything from colouring competitions to cookery and music to photos from time past helping Tullow celebrate the festivities.

“We had a good reaction and in terms of engagement, DTA is really happy with all the likes, shares and views we had,” said the association’s PRO Marie Coen.

“It’s not the St Patrick’s Day we would have anticipated, but a huge amount of work went in – all made possible by the generous support of the Tullow public, who sent in their memories, shared pictures … sent in videos playing traditional Irish music and participated; overall it was really successful,” she added.

There was a special word of thanks for William Roche, who very carefully pieced together all of the videos uploaded throughout the day.

A St Patrick’s Day poster competition for local schools enjoyed terrific participation, with all involved delighted to see their beautiful artwork feature on a video montage.

There was also a welcome trip down memory lane with lots of fun and beautiful images of previous St Patrick’s Day parades, while services from the Church of the Most Holy Rosary and Gateway Church were streamed live.

Lots of local people submitted videos playing traditional music, while many businesses and residents made the effort to decorate their shop-fronts and homes to mark our national feast day.

Hugely popular on the DTA Facebook page were cookery demonstrations from local chefs Lorraine Demepriou from Thrive Café and Sharon Smyth from Riverbank Restaurant. Lorraine made a delicious Thai-inspired cod dish, while Sharon created a dish of mussels in a white wine and cream sauce.

“DTA worked really hard behind the scenes to make the day possible. It’s a group that works tirelessly to support the needs of the town and I think this forum on St Patrick’s Day really shared the wider picture of what DTA does with everyone in Tullow,” said Marie.

Go to DTA’s Facebook page to catch up all of the town’s activities on St Patrick’s Day.