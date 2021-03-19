Mary McAleese criticises Pope Francis for ban on blessing of same-sex unions

Digital Desk Staff

Mary McAleese has criticised Pope Francis following a ban on the blessing of same-sex unions.

The Vatican issued the directive on Monday which has been described as distressing and judgmental.

The former President has written to Ireland’s Catholic bishops asking that they challenge language used about the LGBT community in the document.

She says the language used in the document is ugly.

Ms McAleese said: “He is the person who said ‘who am I to judge?’ Well, he signed this document, it is judgemental and harshly judgemental from start to finish. He has to take responsibility for that.

“I wouldn’t accuse him of hypocrisy, but what I’m saying is you cannot ride two horses at the same time.”

A representative of the Association of Catholic Priests, Fr Tim Hazlewood, has said that he would bless the union of same-sex couples.

“If Christ was with us now, he would do the caring, the loving thing,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Fr Hazlewood, who ministers in a parish in East Cork, said he had been approached by families who have somebody who is in a same-sex relationship. “Our experience is that they are lovely couples and to hear something like that, that their relationship is sinful, I wonder how many of them know and meet and interact with those families and those people.”

There was a deeper issue involved here, he said. The Pope had introduced a new synodality way forward for the church, which meant that issues were now going to be brought to the surface at synods. At a recent synod in Germany bishops indicated that they were going to bless same-sex marriages.

Fr Hazlewood explained that the German outlook had then been sent to Rome, to the Congregation of Doctrine and Faith “and they have come out with this.” The Pope was in a difficult position. “He has said some very positive things about inclusiveness, people on the margin, but to listen to that statement was so disappointing, it was appalling.

“He’s trying to hold all the parts together, in parts of the world, including Ireland, there is a small group who are very anti Pope Francis and anti the changes, the new breath of life that he’s bringing. I can understand where Mary McAleese is coming from. For a lot of people and families it’s very disappointing. Does he want to cause a schism in the church? I don’t think he does.”

Additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke