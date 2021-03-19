Mum battling to join clinical trials for cancer treatment in Mexico

Louise Walsh

A single mum of three who overcame cancer three times is appealing for help to fight her greatest battle and access what may be her only chance of survival in Mexico.

Carol Brennan (49) refused to give up when advised to get her “affairs into order” after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer in recent weeks.

Instead the Dubliner has found a clinic with branches in the US and Mexico, which has accepted her for clinical trials.

However, time is not on her side, and she is desperately trying to raise €90,000 for the treatment as soon as possible.

The Finglas resident just wants to spend whatever quality time she has left with her three sons and family, instead of spending it being desperately sick because of side effects that she experiences from intensive chemotherapy.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 30 but after a battle with treatment, I went into remission for about six years.

“Then a scan detected a cyst in my pancreas which medics were suspicious of and decided to remove.

“However I was left on a seven-month waiting list so when it was removed, it had changed and a biopsy concluded it was cancerous.

Scans

“I have been going for six-month scans since and everything showed up fine until a few weeks ago when one check showed up cancerous nodes around the pancreas and stomach area and some cancerous tissue speckled on my lungs.

“Funny, I noticed that I was feeling really full after a few bites, but I didn’t realise it was one of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

“I was told I should get my affairs in order. I was asked if I wanted to know how long they thought I had left, but I didn’t. I don’t want to know.

“As long as I am well enough, and I’m able to walk around, I will fight this.

“I was told that here (in Ireland), chemotherapy was my only option. I’ve had one session so far, and I’ve been sick for 11 days.

“I started researching options and came across the Berkeley Institute International which has started a trial SEF (Side Effect Free) chemotherapy and I only found out this week that I have been accepted.

“However, time is of the essence and they need me there as soon as possible, but I need to raise the funds. I’m trying to access the trials in their Mexico branch rather than the US as the cost of living is cheaper and the visa would be easier to get.

‘For me, it’s the only option. It gives me some hope – quite possibly my only hope. Even if it only gives me a few years – it would be a few years quality time with my sons Ryan (24), Connor (17) and Sam (15).

“At the minute, my reaction to the intensive treatment in Ireland means whatever time I have left, I’ll be here lying on the floor and feeling really sick and what good is that for everyone.

“I’d rather spend quality time with my loved ones than dying time with them.”

Anyone who would like to help can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mother-of-3-carol-get-life-saving-treatment